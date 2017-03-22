Fayetteville seeks nominees for 2017 ...

Fayetteville seeks nominees for 2017 Historic Preservation Awards

Fayetteville officials are now accepting nominations for the 2017 Historic Preservation Awards, an annual recognition honoring projects, organizations and individuals that displayed an outstanding commitment to preservation practices during the past year. The Best Practices Award recognizes quality work and the practice of preservation technique in restoring, rehabilitating, preserving or reusing a building, site, structure, or landscape in the spirit of the Secretary of Interior's Standards.

