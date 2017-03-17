Fayetteville releases results from recent community perceptions survey
Remember that survey city officials asked folks to fill out late last year? Well, the results are now available to browse through, including the raw data and a summary report that was delivered to aldermen and city administrators. The Community Perceptions Survey ran from late November through early January, and asked residents to answer questions on a range of topics, including public safety, livability, neighborhood cohesion, volunteerism and sustainability.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayetteville Flyer.
