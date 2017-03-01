Fayetteville Public Library to host free introductory bicycling class
Dane Eifling is the Bicycle Programs Coordinator for the City of Fayetteville and a League of American Bicyclists Certified Instructor. Adults interested in learning the basics of riding a bicycle are invited to attend a free class at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 8 at the Fayetteville Public Library.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayetteville Flyer.
