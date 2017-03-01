Fayetteville Public Library to host f...

Fayetteville Public Library to host free introductory bicycling class

Dane Eifling is the Bicycle Programs Coordinator for the City of Fayetteville and a League of American Bicyclists Certified Instructor. Adults interested in learning the basics of riding a bicycle are invited to attend a free class at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 8 at the Fayetteville Public Library.

