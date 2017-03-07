Fayetteville plans splash pad at Walker Park, seeks master plan input
Members of the city's Parks and Recreation Advisory Board in October approved a budget proposal that includes $250,000 for a splash pad at the south Fayetteville park. The money comes from the park development fund, which is fueled by the parks department's share of the city's hotel, motel and restaurant tax.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayetteville Flyer.
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WikiLeaksÂ’ Vault 7 Release Confirms InfowarsÂ’ D...
|12 min
|Guest
|6
|White House HAS BEEN BUGGED!
|14 min
|Guest
|37
|Horseback riding around Jonesboro? (Nov '08)
|25 min
|coffeefan
|5
|TSA Warns Local Police About Its New Airport Pa...
|51 min
|guest
|10
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|BARNEYII
|34,036
|N%%ers GTFO of the road!!
|5 hr
|guest
|5
|anyone know jerod (Dec '10)
|5 hr
|Money
|23
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC