Fayetteville mayor signs letter in response to President Trump's climate policy reversals

Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan joined a growing list of over 40 mayors across the country in signing a letter in response to President Donald Trump's sweeping executive order to curb the federal government's enforcement of climate regulations. The letter, which was also signed by mayors in New York City, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., Houston, Atlanta and Chicago through the Mayors National Climate Action Agenda , affirms the cities' commitment to taking every action possible to achieve the principles of the Paris Climate Agreement and to continue America's leadership on climate action.

