Fayetteville man pleads guilty to sta...

Fayetteville man pleads guilty to stabbing brother to death

Freddie Davis Matthews, 42, fatally stabbed Alfred Davis Matthews Jr., 43, with a knife while they were fighting outside their west Fayetteville home Jan. 29, 2016, according to police. Matthews pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of second-degree murder.

