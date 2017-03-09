Fayetteville Man Pleads Guilty To Sta...

Fayetteville Man Pleads Guilty To Stabbing Brother To Death, Sentenced To 30 Years

Read more: 5NEWSonline.com

A Fayetteville man was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to stabbing his brother to death . Freddie Matthews, 42, pleaded guilty to second degree murder after he stabbed his brother, Alfred Matthews Jr., in the back with a knife in January 2016, said Matt Durrett, Washington County prosecuting attorney.

Fayetteville, AR

