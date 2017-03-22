Fayetteville man dies while in police...

Fayetteville man dies while in police custody

Read more: Fayetteville Flyer

Phillip Jerriel Moore was stopped in his vehicle shortly before 10 p.m. Monday after police said he failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of West Avenue and Prairie Street, according to a news release. An officer at the incident said he began searching Moore's vehicle after he smelled marijuana coming from inside the black Nissan Versa.

