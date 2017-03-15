Fayetteville Man Accused Of Kidnappin...

Fayetteville Man Accused Of Kidnapping Woman At Knifepoint

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: 5NEWSonline.com

A Fayetteville man was accused of kidnapping a woman at knifepoint and forcing her to drive him around in January 2017. Charles Snapp was arrested on Monday and is facing charges of kidnapping, breaking or entering, aggravated assault and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a preliminary report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 1 min Reality Check 34,173
Rachel MaddowÂ’s Epic Trump Tax FAIL! 7 min PresidentTrumprig... 10
Dumb Lawyers 15 min guest 4
Black Oak, AR population question 30 min deadman 3
Presbyterian minister Chris Wed Anonymous 1
best and worst places to live in Fayetteville (Mar '11) Tue marty 39
Ncaa tournament Mar 12 booboo 1
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Syria
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,554 • Total comments across all topics: 279,597,855

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC