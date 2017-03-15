Fayetteville Man Accused Of Kidnapping Woman At Knifepoint
A Fayetteville man was accused of kidnapping a woman at knifepoint and forcing her to drive him around in January 2017. Charles Snapp was arrested on Monday and is facing charges of kidnapping, breaking or entering, aggravated assault and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a preliminary report.
