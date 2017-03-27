Fayetteville Accepting Nominations Fo...

Fayetteville Accepting Nominations For City's 2017 Historic Preservation Awards

The city is now accepting nominations for the 2017 Historic Preservation Awards. This is an annual contest that recognizes and honors projects, organizations and people in the community that show commitment to preserving the history of Fayetteville.

