Emelia's Kitchen still serving popular Mediterranean cuisine on Dickson Street
Celebrating nearly 13 years as one of Dickson Street's mainstay dining options, Emelia's Kitchen is still the talk of Fayetteville when it comes to classic Mediterranean cuisine. "We are just unique in what we do," co-owner Sara Lusher said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|33 min
|Emily here again
|34,611
|Men who wear maxi pads (Mar '09)
|1 hr
|guest
|199
|Did Obama’s Defense Deputy Just Admit Spying on...
|2 hr
|Guest
|28
|Jonesboro boy, 16, charged in slaying
|2 hr
|Guest
|62
|Bubba Clinton Caught With Another Hooker
|2 hr
|SSOB
|6
|Million Dollar Case Lawyer
|2 hr
|Sucree
|1
|Is Cracker Barrel Racist? (Dec '13)
|3 hr
|guest
|52
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC