Emelia's Kitchen still serving popula...

Emelia's Kitchen still serving popular Mediterranean cuisine on Dickson Street

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 31 Read more: NWAonline

Celebrating nearly 13 years as one of Dickson Street's mainstay dining options, Emelia's Kitchen is still the talk of Fayetteville when it comes to classic Mediterranean cuisine. "We are just unique in what we do," co-owner Sara Lusher said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 33 min Emily here again 34,611
Men who wear maxi pads (Mar '09) 1 hr guest 199
Did Obama’s Defense Deputy Just Admit Spying on... 2 hr Guest 28
News Jonesboro boy, 16, charged in slaying 2 hr Guest 62
Bubba Clinton Caught With Another Hooker 2 hr SSOB 6
Million Dollar Case Lawyer 2 hr Sucree 1
Is Cracker Barrel Racist? (Dec '13) 3 hr guest 52
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Final Four
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,103 • Total comments across all topics: 280,007,037

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC