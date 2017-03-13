El Matador Mexican Bar and Grill cont...

El Matador Mexican Bar and Grill continues tradition of great food, great fun

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: NWAonline

It was a time of transition in 2016 for Fayetteville's El Matador Mexican Bar and Grill. The local dining favorite has upgraded to a new building in a new location, but the authentic food and friendly service has remained the same.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Democrats Love Socialism 23 min guest 7
Coincidence? Obama Makes Surprise Visit to Hawa... 24 min guest 4
PELOSI GALORE: Slams Â‘stupid economyÂ’, repeats ... 26 min guest 3
Rachel MaddowÂ’s Epic Trump Tax FAIL! 32 min guest 17
Presbyterian minister Chris Wed Anonymous 1
best and worst places to live in Fayetteville (Mar '11) Mar 14 marty 39
Ncaa tournament Mar 12 booboo 1
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Ireland
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Iran
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,051 • Total comments across all topics: 279,609,983

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC