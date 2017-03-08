Ecclesia doesn't ring a bell, Pat Boo...

Ecclesia doesn't ring a bell, Pat Boone says

Pat Boone attends American Friends of Magen David Adom's Red Star Ball held at The Beverly Hilton on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2014, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Singer Pat Boone said he has never heard of Ecclesia College and doesn't know why he is listed on the Springdale school's board of regents.

