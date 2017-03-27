Deportation stayed for 2 Guatemalans
Amanda Aristondo, 40, the pastor for Hispanic congregants at Church of the Nazarene in Bentonville, and husband Jose Aristondo, 48, received a one-year "stay of removal" Tuesday, said Nathan Bogart, their Fayetteville attorney. Bogart said the Aristondos, who live in Springdale, were expecting deportation after receiving a letter in late February saying they had to meet with a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer in an unmarked federal building in Fayetteville on March 14. About 30 people greeted the Aristondos upon their arrival for that 9 a.m. check-in with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
