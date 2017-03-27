Debate continues over concealed carry...

Debate continues over concealed carry law after Little Rock shooting

17 hrs ago Read more: KAIT-TV

LITTLE ROCK, AR - A recent shooting near a Little Rock nightclub has both sides in the concealed carry debate discussing whether or not guns should be carried into bars. According to a report from Little Rock television station KARK , Little Rock police shot Michael Hornibrook early Sunday after he reportedly pointed his gun and shouted racial slurs at a homeless person.

