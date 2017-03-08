Dash cam footage shows cops 'sack' Oklahoma quarterback
Dash cam footage shows cops 'sack' Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield as he tried to run from 'police officers he shouted profanities' at in drunken square-off Mayfield is heard insisting he 'didn't say anything' to which an officer responded No, you're just a dumbass who tried to run' The quarterback is due in court April 7 to face charges of public intoxication, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and fleeing Dash cam footage has captured the moment an Oklahoma Sooners quarterback was tackled by cops into a concrete wall after he tried to flee from police officers while drunk.
