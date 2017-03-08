Dash cam footage shows cops 'sack' Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield as he tried to run from 'police officers he shouted profanities' at in drunken square-off Mayfield is heard insisting he 'didn't say anything' to which an officer responded No, you're just a dumbass who tried to run' The quarterback is due in court April 7 to face charges of public intoxication, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and fleeing Dash cam footage has captured the moment an Oklahoma Sooners quarterback was tackled by cops into a concrete wall after he tried to flee from police officers while drunk.

