Court Rules LGBT Ordinance Illegal

10 hrs ago

Madison Beeler and Shawn Sanders stand with citizens at the northeast corner of Dickson Street and College Avenue in Fayetteville Friday, Feb. 24. About 100 Fayetteville residents gathered to protest against an Arkansas Supreme Court decision that ruled an LGBT protection ordinance was illegal, Friday, Feb. 24. Motorist passerby honked and cheered from their vehicles as protesters waved rainbow pride flags and held up signs that had phrases such as "Y'all Means All" and "Give me back my LGBT Ordinance". While protesters were concerned about its potential future, ordinance 5781, The Uniform Civil Rights Protection Act, is still in effect.

