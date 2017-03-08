Committee wants to give additional $4...

Committee wants to give additional $40,000 to Alliance

1 hr ago Read more: The Courier

The Russellville City Council's Finance Committee agreed to amend the city's agreement and add up to $40,000 to the Arkansas Valley Alliance for Economic Development for a position that will include grant writing and economic development. Paul Harvel, Alliance president, said during Tuesday's meeting that he wanted to request that the position, discussed by aldermen since last year, be under the Alliance but would work mostly for the city.

