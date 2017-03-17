CNN host W. Kamau Bell to speak in downtown Fayetteville March 29

Comedian and CNN documentary host W. Kamau Bell will speak in downtown Fayetteville this month as part of the University of Arkansas' Distinguished Lecture Series. The student-sponsored event is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 29 at the Fayetteville Town Center, 15 W. Mountain St. The event is free and open to the public.

