CNN host W. Kamau Bell to speak in do...

CNN host W. Kamau Bell to speak in downtown Fayetteville March 29

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Fayetteville Flyer

Comedian and CNN documentary host W. Kamau Bell will speak in downtown Fayetteville this month as part of the University of Arkansas' Distinguished Lecture Series. The student-sponsored event is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 29 at the Fayetteville Town Center, 15 W. Mountain St. The event is free and open to the public.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayetteville Flyer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
"Remember?" (Found on FB) 2 min Arkansaw 1
Trump to spend 7th consecutive weekend at Trum... 3 min guest 3
Democrats Love Socialism 29 min Guest 14
Presbyterian minister Chris Mar 15 Anonymous 1
best and worst places to live in Fayetteville (Mar '11) Mar 14 marty 39
Ncaa tournament Mar 12 booboo 1
News Klan Holds Rally at Gettysburg (Sep '06) Mar 7 Disinfectant 29
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,025 • Total comments across all topics: 279,623,648

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC