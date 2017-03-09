Clinton House Museum waives admission...

Clinton House Museum waives admission through May

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Fayetteville Flyer

While fees are waived, the museum will accept donations from visitors, businesses and other donors interested in supporting the museum's mission to raise awareness of the home's place in history. The house, located at 930 W Clinton Dr. in Fayetteville, is the first home of U.S. President Bill Clinton and former U.S. Secretary of State and Senator Hillary Rodham Clinton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayetteville Flyer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dr Lichtor (Feb '14) 14 min Whoa75 7
Obama Care verses Trump Care at a glance 16 min guest 2
Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak Appeared As O... 1 hr District10 52
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 1 hr Now_What- 34,068
sears sale 2 hr Clarance 3
Obama's Brother Releases Obama's Birth Certific... 2 hr Guest 5
doo-doo jokes 3 hr yuoyou 42
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,077 • Total comments across all topics: 279,449,304

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC