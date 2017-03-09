Clinton House Museum waives admission through May
While fees are waived, the museum will accept donations from visitors, businesses and other donors interested in supporting the museum's mission to raise awareness of the home's place in history. The house, located at 930 W Clinton Dr. in Fayetteville, is the first home of U.S. President Bill Clinton and former U.S. Secretary of State and Senator Hillary Rodham Clinton.
