Bill filed to allow concealed weapons in the Capitol

12 hrs ago

State Rep. Karilyn Brown today filed legislation that would allow holders of concealed weapon permits to carry them in buildings on Capitol grounds, including the Capitol and Arkansas Justice Building, where the appellate courts sit. The bill does not allow pistol-packing, however, in "meetings of the General Assembly or a committee of the General Assembly."

