Bill filed to allow concealed weapons in the Capitol
State Rep. Karilyn Brown today filed legislation that would allow holders of concealed weapon permits to carry them in buildings on Capitol grounds, including the Capitol and Arkansas Justice Building, where the appellate courts sit. The bill does not allow pistol-packing, however, in "meetings of the General Assembly or a committee of the General Assembly."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|$60 Million Obamas Book Deal
|2 min
|Cathouse Mouse ak...
|13
|Trumps promises on taxes
|7 min
|Avoiding the Censor
|28
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|15 min
|numbered days
|33,950
|Sen. Jason Rapert Gets One Right
|40 min
|Guest
|7
|Kait channel eight
|1 hr
|guest
|3
|Fayetteville demonstrators stand up after anti-...
|2 hr
|Vic
|2
|Rape of the West: Migrants Destroy Nations
|2 hr
|they can all go t...
|17
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC