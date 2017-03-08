Big Sean, Young the Giant, Caitlyn Smith to play 2017 Springtime of Youth festival in Fayetteville
The event, set for Saturday, April 29 at the Washington County Fairgrounds, will also feature rock band Young the Giant and singer/songwriter Caitlyn Smith . The University of Arkansas' Headliners Concert Committee on Wednesday made the lineup announcement, and said more artists will soon be revealed.
