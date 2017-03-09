Attorney And Insurance Agent Discuss Swimming Pools Regulations
A student at Vandergriff Elementary School in Fayetteville wandered off during recess earlier this week and died after being found in a nearby private pool. Attorney Frank Bailey said the law in Arkansas is clear on this and it's called the attractive nuisance doctrine and applies to tort law across the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wic
|46 min
|Sam
|8
|Jonesboro
|54 min
|Tom
|4
|Obama Care verses Trump Care at a glance
|1 hr
|guest
|7
|sears sale
|1 hr
|guest
|5
|Is Hytrol a good place to work?
|1 hr
|Guest
|1
|Best and worst family doctors (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|Gomer Snerd
|7
|Why do men in relationships look at porn? (Sep '09)
|2 hr
|PornIsHealthy
|260
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC