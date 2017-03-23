An officer and a gentleman
Steve Womack may be a congressman--we can't all be perfect--but let's not forget that he's also served his country in the military, having directed the University of Arkansas' Army ROTC program at Fayetteville and retiring as a colonel in this state's Army National Guard in 2009 after 30 years of service.
