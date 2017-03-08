Amplified tiny house lets musician homeowner rock out in the great outdoors
Electric violin player Asha Mevlana wanted a home that combined her love of music with her need to scale down her lifestyle - so she came up with the idea for an "amplified" tiny home. With help from the team behind Tiny House Nation , the musician was able to build a compact 400-square-foot tiny home divided into two spaces - one side for living and the other equipped with a huge amplifier for rocking out on the front deck.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inhabitat.
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democrats say Russians rigged our election....
|31 min
|carolinacat
|3
|Fabrik
|32 min
|Happened
|1
|Rhonda Phillips
|39 min
|Guest
|1
|Obama Calls Slaves Immigrants Too!
|41 min
|Lucky
|11
|a day without----------------------------:-:
|51 min
|FRANCIOS
|3
|$60 Million Obamas Book Deal
|1 hr
|guest
|25
|White House HAS BEEN BUGGED!
|2 hr
|guest
|43
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC