Amplified tiny house lets musician ho...

Amplified tiny house lets musician homeowner rock out in the great outdoors

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Inhabitat

Electric violin player Asha Mevlana wanted a home that combined her love of music with her need to scale down her lifestyle - so she came up with the idea for an "amplified" tiny home. With help from the team behind Tiny House Nation , the musician was able to build a compact 400-square-foot tiny home divided into two spaces - one side for living and the other equipped with a huge amplifier for rocking out on the front deck.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inhabitat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Democrats say Russians rigged our election.... 31 min carolinacat 3
Fabrik 32 min Happened 1
Rhonda Phillips 39 min Guest 1
Obama Calls Slaves Immigrants Too! 41 min Lucky 11
a day without----------------------------:-: 51 min FRANCIOS 3
$60 Million Obamas Book Deal 1 hr guest 25
White House HAS BEEN BUGGED! 2 hr guest 43
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Wall Street
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,010 • Total comments across all topics: 279,403,807

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC