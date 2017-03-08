Amplified tiny house lets musician homeowner rock out in the great outdoors

Electric violin player Asha Mevlana wanted a home that combined her love of music with her need to scale down her lifestyle - so she came up with the idea for an "amplified" tiny home. With help from the team behind Tiny House Nation , the musician was able to build a compact 400-square-foot tiny home divided into two spaces - one side for living and the other equipped with a huge amplifier for rocking out on the front deck.

