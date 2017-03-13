Advanced Energy Has Its Day at Capitol
It was Arkansas Advanced Energy Day at the state Capitol, and Sen. Gary Stubblefield was speaking to the state's top energy efficiency and renewable power companies, but he had to hold to his priorities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ArkansasBusiness.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|3 min
|guest
|34,134
|Obama Care verses Trump Care at a glance
|16 min
|District10
|34
|Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak Appeared As O...
|28 min
|guest
|72
|Hillary Clinton's team met with Russian ambassador
|30 min
|guest
|7
|best and worst places to live in Fayetteville (Mar '11)
|21 hr
|marty
|39
|Ncaa tournament
|Sun
|booboo
|1
|Klan Holds Rally at Gettysburg (Sep '06)
|Mar 7
|Disinfectant
|29
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC