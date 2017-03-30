AD: Check out Flyer Homes new listing on Oxbow Way
Address: 1256 Oxbow Way, Fayetteville, AR Price: $186,900 Beds: 3 Baths: 2 Size: 1,968 SqFt Built: 2013 Exterior features: Pergola, front porch, privacy fenced back yard Interior features: Hardwood floors, granite countertops, open concept main level More info: homeonoxbow.com Set up a showing: Call 479-586-8948. This agent-owned, like-new Craftsman style home was built in 2013, and is located just minutes off I-49 near schools, shopping, restaurants, and within walking distance of Holland Park and the surrounding trails.
