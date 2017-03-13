5 Fayetteville school workers on leave after student's death
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. - Officials with Fayetteville Public Schools say five employees have been placed on administrative leave after a 6-year-old boy went missing from a school playground and later died after being found unresponsive in a nearby swimming pool.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV Jonesboro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|3 min
|guest
|34,134
|Obama Care verses Trump Care at a glance
|16 min
|District10
|34
|Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak Appeared As O...
|28 min
|guest
|72
|Hillary Clinton's team met with Russian ambassador
|30 min
|guest
|7
|best and worst places to live in Fayetteville (Mar '11)
|21 hr
|marty
|39
|Ncaa tournament
|Sun
|booboo
|1
|Klan Holds Rally at Gettysburg (Sep '06)
|Mar 7
|Disinfectant
|29
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC