4th Annual Archaeology Day Celebration
Archaeology Day kicked off in Fayetteville with plenty of prehistoric tools and hands-on activities for the entire family to enjoy. For the past four years the Arkansas Archaeological survey team has celebrated the state holiday with programs and museum tours.
