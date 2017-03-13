2 UA rape reports to yield no charges

No charges will be filed after a 17-year-old girl told police that she was raped in September at a University of Arkansas, Fayetteville campus dorm, Washington County prosecutor Matt Durrett said. UA police said in October that the case involved an 18-year-old university student known to the girl, a Fayetteville High School student.

