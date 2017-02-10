Weekend Flyer: Samantha Fish, Young G...

Weekend Flyer: Samantha Fish, Young Gods of America, The Too's, and more

Artist Laboratory Theatre's Whosie Whatsit Live Game Show is back! The live gameshow experience, popularized at Maxine's a few years ago, will make it's return this time at ALT's new space in south Fayetteville. The show starts at 8 p.m. Music-wise, locals Handmade Moments are back in town for a show with California-based band Rainbow Girls at Smoke & Barrel.

