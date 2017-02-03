Weekend Flyer: Frost Fest, Galaxy Tour Guides, Nature & Madness, and more
TheatreSquared has a new show opening this weekend. The troupe will perform Lisa D'Amour's Pulitzer Prize finalist and Obie Award-winning play Detroit , with shows scheduled through the weekend at Nadine Baum Studios.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayetteville Flyer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|8 min
|Duck
|33,625
|anal leakage
|13 min
|fartbox
|1
|Trump's war
|40 min
|Guest
|27
|Look Who Funds The Group Behind The Call To Arm...
|52 min
|Guest
|4
|Here are Schumer's ideas of American values.
|2 hr
|Arkansaw
|4
|Â“IslamophobiaÂ”: Kuwait imposes visa ban on five...
|3 hr
|ButtHurtLeftiesRF...
|4
|CNN Guest Claims Berkeley Rioters Were Â“Right-W...
|3 hr
|ButtHurtLeftiesRF...
|8
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC