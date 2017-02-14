Washington County Judge Joseph Wood: voters experiencing buyer's remorse?
In a move that can only be called extraordinary, Jim Estes , Chairman of the Washington County Republican Party, had a letter published in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette this week, extolling the virtues of County Judge, Joseph Wood. I guess Estes had to take to the keyboard since Wood himself doesn't seem inclined to explain his actions either to the press or to the public-at-large, particularly when it comes to his removing experienced county employees and replacing them with failed political office seekers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 min
|Guest
|33,789
|fat city grill house (Sep '09)
|31 min
|Guest
|19
|Ron's Catfish
|32 min
|Fisher
|1
|nea Baptist
|32 min
|got to go to LR
|9
|Bbq
|36 min
|Guest
|11
|Family member not sending child to school- Turn... (Aug '08)
|37 min
|Guest
|185
|It's Looking A Lot Like President Pence
|42 min
|liberlsareinsane
|50
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC