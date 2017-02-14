Washington County Judge Joseph Wood: ...

Washington County Judge Joseph Wood: voters experiencing buyer's remorse?

In a move that can only be called extraordinary, Jim Estes , Chairman of the Washington County Republican Party, had a letter published in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette this week, extolling the virtues of County Judge, Joseph Wood. I guess Estes had to take to the keyboard since Wood himself doesn't seem inclined to explain his actions either to the press or to the public-at-large, particularly when it comes to his removing experienced county employees and replacing them with failed political office seekers.

