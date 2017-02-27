US judge dismisses case against Wal-Mart over Mexico bribery
Wal-Mart Stores Inc on Monday won the dismissal of a U.S. lawsuit accusing the world's largest retailer of defrauding shareholders in its Wal-Mart de Mexico unit by concealing its suspected bribery of public officials in Mexico. REUTERS: Wal-Mart Stores Inc on Monday won the dismissal of a U.S. lawsuit accusing the world's largest retailer of defrauding shareholders in its Wal-Mart de Mexico unit by concealing its suspected bribery of public officials in Mexico.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leonardo DiCaprio flew eyebrow artist 7,500 mil...
|4 min
|guest
|4
|Judge Keith Blackman under federal investigation (Jan '16)
|14 min
|Ex officer
|120
|Judge Keith Blackman and Clerk Joe Monroe (Oct '15)
|21 min
|Ex officer
|7
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|51 min
|Rip Chen Picket
|33,908
|Slow Witted CCC Mod
|1 hr
|guest
|13
|How much?
|2 hr
|Guest
|1
|Sweden, Nation of Open Arms, Debates Implicatio...
|2 hr
|the left is insane
|10
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC