UA raises immunity in Title IX suit filing
An appellate court filing by the University of Arkansas seeks to undercut the basis for lawsuits seeking monetary damages in Title IX lawsuits like one filed against the university last year. A former student claimed the university acted with "deliberate indifference" when she reported being raped by another student in 2014.
