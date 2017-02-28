Tree planting to begin along new Rupp...

Tree planting to begin along new Rupple Road extension

Drivers on the Rupple Road extension in south Fayetteville should expect some closures over the next two months while crews complete a landscaping project. The work includes planting 194 trees along the newly opened stretch of road from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to Persimmon Street.

