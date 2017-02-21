SUNY Fredonia Professor Served As Lead Presenter For GLOBE Program
Dr. Michael Jabot, State University at Fredonia professor of Science Education in the Department of Curriculum and Instruction, served as lead presenter at the North American Regional Meeting for Global Learning and Observation to Benefit the Environment Program held at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville.
