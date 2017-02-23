Sunrise Stage Officially Opens With a...

Sunrise Stage Officially Opens With a Spring Concert Series

Staff Photo Nick Brothers Sunrise Stage is connected to Sunrise Guitars, which opened its new location last September at 2781 North College Avenue in Fayetteville. The Spring Concert Series will begin with Americana Music Legend Billy Joe Shaver on March 29. Sunrise Stage, the new live music venue connected to Sunrise Guitars, kicks off a six-show Spring Concert Series with Americana Music Legend Billy Joe Shaver on March 29. Sunrise Stage is connected to Sunrise Guitars, which opened its new location last September at 2781 North College Avenue in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

