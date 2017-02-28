Street tree pruning project planned in downtown Fayetteville
A project to help maintain the health of street trees in the downtown Fayetteville area is scheduled to begin this week. The Fayetteville Urban Forestry Division has contracted Ark-O-Mo Tree for tree pruning services near the downtown square and Dickson Street entertainment districts from March 1 to April 15, according to a news release.
