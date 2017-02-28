Street tree pruning project planned i...

Street tree pruning project planned in downtown Fayetteville

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Fayetteville Flyer

A project to help maintain the health of street trees in the downtown Fayetteville area is scheduled to begin this week. The Fayetteville Urban Forestry Division has contracted Ark-O-Mo Tree for tree pruning services near the downtown square and Dickson Street entertainment districts from March 1 to April 15, according to a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayetteville Flyer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Leonardo DiCaprio flew eyebrow artist 7,500 mil... 4 min guest 4
Judge Keith Blackman under federal investigation (Jan '16) 14 min Ex officer 120
Judge Keith Blackman and Clerk Joe Monroe (Oct '15) 21 min Ex officer 7
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 50 min Rip Chen Picket 33,908
Slow Witted CCC Mod 1 hr guest 13
How much? 2 hr Guest 1
Sweden, Nation of Open Arms, Debates Implicatio... 2 hr the left is insane 10
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,017 • Total comments across all topics: 279,211,129

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC