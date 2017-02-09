Starbucks eyeing Dickson Street location
For years, the southwest corner of Dickson Street and College Avenue served as a gathering place and coffee spot for Fayetteville residents as the home of the iconic Jerry's Restaurant. Now, a little more than a decade after Jerry's closed, that corner is being coveted by one of the largest coffee chain in the world.
