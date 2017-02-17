Springdale Man Sentenced To 15 Years In Federal Prison

A Springdale man caught with a large amount of methamphetamine is heading to federal prison, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas Kenneth Elser's office. Thanousorn Kongmanivong, 45, of Springdale was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Fayetteville to 15 years in federal prison plus five years of supervised release for felony possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute more than 50 grams, according to the news release.

