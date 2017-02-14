Spring 2017 bulky waste cleanups sche...

Spring 2017 bulky waste cleanups scheduled in Fayetteville

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: Fayetteville Flyer

Crews will accept bulky items too large to fit into regular trash bins from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 18 at Owl Creek School, 375 N. Rupple Road, and at the city's Recycling & Trash facility, 1560 S. Happy Hollow Road . Items allowed : Furniture, such as couches, chairs and mattresses; large appliances, such as refrigerators, stoves, lawn mowers, hot water heaters, washers and dryers; and renovation materials, such as carpet, padding, vinyl flooring, drywall and paneling .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayetteville Flyer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
It's Looking A Lot Like President Pence 4 min Mr Guest 39
Doe's eat place tows vehicles 11 min guest 24
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 45 min reader 33,782
Bbq 50 min guest 9
Family member not sending child to school- Turn... (Aug '08) 1 hr gramy13 184
doo-doo jokes 2 hr SSOB 23
if you did not vote 2 hr guest 10
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,243 • Total comments across all topics: 278,924,585

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC