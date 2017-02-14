Spring 2017 bulky waste cleanups scheduled in Fayetteville
Crews will accept bulky items too large to fit into regular trash bins from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 18 at Owl Creek School, 375 N. Rupple Road, and at the city's Recycling & Trash facility, 1560 S. Happy Hollow Road . Items allowed : Furniture, such as couches, chairs and mattresses; large appliances, such as refrigerators, stoves, lawn mowers, hot water heaters, washers and dryers; and renovation materials, such as carpet, padding, vinyl flooring, drywall and paneling .
