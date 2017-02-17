Rock Capital to Develop $16M-$17M Dow...

Rock Capital to Develop $16M-$17M Downtown Little Rock Hotel

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: ArkansasBusiness.com

A rendering of improvements to the Hall and Davidson buildings at 201-215 W. Capitol Ave. Rock Capital Real Estate of Little Rock on Friday said it is buying the historic Hall and Davidson buildings at 201-215 W. Capitol Ave. with plans to develop a boutique hotel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ArkansasBusiness.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Obama Should Be Â“Held AccountableÂ” For The Â“Sof... 19 min guest 5
Trump Says MSM Is Â“Enemy Of The American PeopleÂ” 21 min RBartonJigglebott... 14
It's Looking A Lot Like President Pence 1 hr Guest 87
Fux feeds Trump Fake News Trumpsters runn with it 1 hr Guest 8
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 2 hr BARNEYII 33,840
Registered Sex Offender in Valley View (Sep '11) 2 hr guest 10
Bbq 3 hr Bootheel Boy 13
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Ebola
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Pakistan
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,189 • Total comments across all topics: 279,005,011

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC