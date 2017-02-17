Richard's Country Meat Market can han...

Richard's Country Meat Market can handle all of your dinner needs

Read more: NWAonline

It's not often that you can walk in and not find a line of patrons waiting to place their orders at Richard's Country Meat Market in Fayetteville. But with a seasoned staff of expert butchers, the service is swift and courteous as customers walk out packing everything from Grade-A steaks to range-raised chicken.

