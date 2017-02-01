Pulaski Tech merger with UA system official; new name: UA-Pulaski Tech
Pulaski Technical College, effective today, is University of Arkansas - Pulaski Technical College, or UA - Pulaski Tech. The college's merger with the UA system was signed into law by Governor Hutchinson on Monday.
