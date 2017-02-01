Pulaski Tech merger with UA system of...

Pulaski Tech merger with UA system official; new name: UA-Pulaski Tech

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Arkansas Times

Pulaski Technical College, effective today, is University of Arkansas - Pulaski Technical College, or UA - Pulaski Tech. The college's merger with the UA system was signed into law by Governor Hutchinson on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
#TheResistance 2 min guest 17
Pelosi And The Democratic Rats Panic On A Sinki... 10 min Lucky 3
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 17 min teacher 33,590
Majority Of Voters Want Omama Back 25 min Lucky 6
CNN: The Leader In Racist News Coverage 50 min Snowflake 40
News Woman arrested after leaving baby alone in truck (Apr '12) 1 hr Samiam 4
Trump's war 1 hr SSOB 10
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,175 • Total comments across all topics: 278,498,228

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC