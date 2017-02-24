Protest In Downtown Fayetteville Foll...

Protest In Downtown Fayetteville Following State Supreme Court Decision

After the state Supreme Court struck down Civil Rights Ordinance 5781 to protect LGBTQ members from discrimination, ordinance supporters hit the streets to protest. "We want civil rights for everybody," said one protester.

