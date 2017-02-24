Protest In Downtown Fayetteville Following State Supreme Court Decision
After the state Supreme Court struck down Civil Rights Ordinance 5781 to protect LGBTQ members from discrimination, ordinance supporters hit the streets to protest. "We want civil rights for everybody," said one protester.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White House Corospondents' Dinner
|1 hr
|Gee Wiz Neeva
|5
|JC Penny Store Closings
|1 hr
|Guest
|3
|Athletes who met through Special Olympics wed S...
|1 hr
|Guest
|1
|More fake Trump fake news
|2 hr
|Mr Guest
|6
|Ark. man gets 6-year prison term for library theft (Aug '09)
|Thu
|c_bones
|16
|Arkansas Supreme Court Strikes City's LGBT Prot...
|Feb 23
|Gremlin
|4
|Looking for CNA work
|Feb 22
|Hhadd itt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC