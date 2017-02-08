Proposed constitutional amendments pi...

Proposed constitutional amendments pile up on filing deadline: torts, ...

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Arkansas Times

Today is the deadline for the Arkansas legislature to file joint resolutions - that is, legislatively referred amendments to the state constitution - and the Capitol is seeing a flurry of last-minute filings from members. Many of the proposals are "shell bills," meaning they're simply placeholders that contain no substance but will later be amended by their sponsors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Diet Center or Mcklurken clinic plan? 11 min Guest 1
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 17 min Yucko 33,686
Topix garbage... 25 min guest 2
Trump denies the truth 40 min Who Knows Joe__ 5
best and worst places to live in Fayetteville (Mar '11) Tue hoodiel 38
Anthony (Tony) McDONALD WANTED FOR FIRST DEGREE... Feb 6 Susan 1
dirty hippies? (Jul '11) Feb 5 Not for kids only 11
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,813 • Total comments across all topics: 278,704,626

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC