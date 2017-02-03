Power Restored To Most Fayetteville Residents After Car Hits Power Pole
According to SWEPCO, most of the power has been restored in Fayetteville after a car hit a power pole around 3:45 Friday morning on Rockwood Trail and North Mission Boulevard. has been restored to Vandergriff, McNair and Root Schools.
