Power Restored To Most Fayetteville R...

Power Restored To Most Fayetteville Residents After Car Hits Power Pole

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: 5NEWSonline.com

According to SWEPCO, most of the power has been restored in Fayetteville after a car hit a power pole around 3:45 Friday morning on Rockwood Trail and North Mission Boulevard. has been restored to Vandergriff, McNair and Root Schools.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump's war 10 min Lucky 19
News Trial set in Lake City murder case 11 min Ã°ÂŸÂ”Â¥Ã°ÂŸÂ”Â¥Ã°ÂŸÂ”Â¥ 1
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 35 min SSOB 33,619
European leaders see Trump as the new threat in... 57 min Guest 2
What time in America do Trump think was great . 1 hr Guest 8
CNN Guest Claims Berkeley Rioters Were Â“Right-W... 3 hr Guest 7
later alagaters 3 hr bustin out 3
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,069 • Total comments across all topics: 278,527,656

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC