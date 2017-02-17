Police: Man dead after fall from four...

Police: Man dead after fall from fourth-floor window of apartment near UA campus

STAFF PHOTO DAVID GOTTSCHALK The Cardinal at West Center apartments at Center Street and Duncan Avenue in Fayetteville is a 471-bedroom apartment complex. Police in Northwest Arkansas say a man died after falling from the fourth-floor window of an apartment in an attempt to jump to a balcony early Friday.

