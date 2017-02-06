Police: Arkansas woman accused of sho...

Police: Arkansas woman accused of shooting at husband after he accuses her of affair

20 hrs ago

Police arrested a Fayetteville woman Sunday night after her husband said she shot at him during an argument in which he accused her of having an affair, authorities said. Denise Chandler, 48, a landlord, was arrested at 11:30 p.m. Sunday on charges of aggravated assault of a family member and third-degree domestic battery after one of her tenants called police, according to a Fayetteville Police Department report.

